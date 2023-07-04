Police defend officers’ conduct

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has clarified the conduct of its officers while trying to escort a juvenile to the Totogo Police Station circulating on social media.

The encounter was captured and is currently circulating on social media.

Police say the child was found begging in town and was warned to leave when he swore at the officers and when the officers walked towards him, informing him that he would be taken to the Police Station where Social Welfare and the child’s parents would be contacted, he started screaming, refusing to cooperate with the officers.

Police confirmed that the officers did not assault the child but were trying to escort him back to the Station where his parents or guardians could be contacted regarding his whereabouts.

The force further stated that it has internal disciplinary mechanisms to deal with officers if reports of abuse of authority are received.

The Police officers were merely conducting their duties in clearing Suva of anyone found loitering in the hours of darkness.