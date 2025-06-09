Police boost investigation standards to strengthen public trust

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

The Fiji Police Force has reinforced its commitment to restoring public trust through improved investigative standards.

This follows the completion of an Investigation Empowerment Workshop for Northern Division officers.

The week-long training, conducted by the School of Investigation and Intelligence, aimed to enhance the capability and professionalism of frontline personnel in handling criminal investigations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Divisional Crime Officer North, Superintendent of Police Petero Tupici, commended participants for their commitment to improving policing standards.

He says effective investigations are central to maintaining community confidence and ensuring justice, as part of the Force’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism across all divisions.

Topics covered included elements of crime, avenues of enquiry, arrest powers, ethics, evidence management, and video-recorded interview procedures for witnesses and suspects.

A total of 25 officers from Labasa, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, Taveuni, Nabouwalu, and Tukavesi Police Stations participated in the program, which also focused on customer service and understanding the Bill of Right

