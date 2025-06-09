Military flags alleged police misconduct

[File Photo]

Allegations against police officers have affected public trust with calls for immediate disciplinary action.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai reiterated this during his meeting with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed stronger partnership against the illicit drug trade. The meeting focused on a holistic approach to address both internal and external challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner Tudravu also updated the RFMF delegation on law enforcement efforts from 2022 to 2025. He highlighted seizures, investigations and arrests related to both white and green drugs.

Brigadier General Kalouniwai was also informed about measures in place to safeguard the integrity of the Police Force following the allegations.

Commissioner Tudravu said the situation was controllable and manageable. He adds public perception has been influenced by misinformation on social media.

The Commander said the fight was no longer just against drugs, but also against false narratives. He said the RFMF would continue supporting law enforcement despite shared challenges and limited resources.

Brigadier General Kalouniwai stressed the importance of following due process and the rule of law in handling allegations against officers.

He said a holistic approach was critical to effectively disrupt the illicit drug trade and strengthen public confidence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.