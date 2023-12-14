PM vows government support

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reassured the people of Kadavu of the government’s dedication to improving the island’s livelihoods.

He emphasized this during his address at the Vueti Kadavu festival held at Namalata District School in Vunisea.

The focus of this year’s festival is to inspire and support youth in becoming successful agribusiness entrepreneurs and sports enthusiasts through advocacy, linkage and networking.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka encouraged the island’s youth to strive for excellence and uphold good citizenship.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Kadavu Youth Festival, a pioneering event brought together 500 youths from nine districts.

The event served as a platform for showcasing skills, talents, creativity and dialogue while also providing government services at the grounds.