PM rejects claims of FICAC political misuse

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka state the government has not used the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption as a political tool.

He emphasized that FICAC has remained independent and that he has not personally intervened in any of its cases.

Rabuka said the government came into office with a mandate to review FICAC and, if necessary, return its functions to the police but no misuse of the institution has took place.

The Prime Minister also rejected claims that FICAC is being weaponized against political opponents, stressing that the Act governing FICAC must be respected until any amendments are passed.

He assured that the government’s respect for law and order provides confidence for investors and international partners.

“Government has not used FICAC as its weapon, nor have I personally tried to use FICAC. In fact, I have not had any dealings with FICAC.”

“It has remained independent as per the Act, and I respect the Act until it’s amended.”

Rabuka noted that turbulence in Cabinet does not automatically translate to political instability.

He reaffirmed the principle that everyone is equal under the law and said investors should trust Fiji’s legal and institutional framework.

Rabuka urged confidence in governance and stressed that the country remains a safe environment for business despite recent political developments.

