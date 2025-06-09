PM meets with President after court ruling

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrived at State House this morning for a meeting with the President.

The meeting follows Cabinet discussions yesterday on a recent High Court ruling relating to the removal of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

FBC News understands the Solicitor-General briefed Cabinet on the decision and outlined possible legal options available to the Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

On Monday, the High Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s advice to the President to revoke Malimali’s appointment as FICAC Commissioner was unlawful.

Stay with us for more.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.