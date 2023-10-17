PM addresses environmental concerns

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivered a compelling address to the Fijian diaspora in Australia, shedding light on the pressing issue of climate change and its adverse impacts on island nations, particularly Fiji.

Rabuka highlighted the stark reality that, despite contributing minimally to global pollution, Fiji and its neighbours are bearing the brunt of climate change effects.

Rabuka says rising sea levels threaten nations, including Kiribati, Micronesia, Polynesia, and Fiji, leading to erosion and loss of land.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to combat climate change, aligning with the ideals and objectives of the Paris Agreement.

He reiterats Fiji’s dedication to reducing emissions by 2030 and preserving ocean life through the establishment of designated areas for conservation.

“We would like to limit the degradation of our oceans by having our own area demarcated for the preservation of ocean life. We, your government in Fiji, will continue to cooperate with the rest of the world to try and work out solutions and bring out positive results to our global efforts to make the world we live in better for the future generations and safer.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says his government is ready to collaborate with the international community to find solutions and foster positive results, aiming for a safer and more sustainable future for all.