PM acknowledges Pacific Specialist Healthcare

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stresses the importance of capitalizing on Fiji’s strategic location and the increasing demand for high-quality medical services in the Pacific.

Speaking at the official grand opening of the Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) Private Hospital in Nadi, Rabuka emphasizes the immense business potential that lies within the niche market, given Fiji’s status as the hub.

Rabuka notes that by offering top-notch healthcare facilities and services, Fiji can attract a new wave of visitors seeking specialized medical treatments while enjoying the country’s unique beauty and culture.

The opening of the hospital in Nadi showcases Fiji’s commitment to developing its healthcare infrastructure and boosting medical tourism.

Rabuka says the state-of-the-art facility boasts cutting-edge medical technology, highly skilled healthcare professionals, and a comprehensive range of specialized treatments and procedures.

He stresses that the hospital aims to provide both local and international patients with exceptional medical care.

The 100-bed hospital provides services such as cardiology, general surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, urology, cardiology, nephrology, and Pediatrics.

This is the largest private hospital in the Pacific, with five floors.