Plans to have a landfill in Tavua

Aerial view of Tavua Town

The Tavua Town Council is working to have its own landfill to accommodate all the trash collected within the municipality.

Tavua Special Administrator Chair Luke Mataiciwa says currently, all garbage collected from Tavua is taken right to Rakiraki.

Mataiciwa says this is a 40-kilometer journey and poses a number of challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

He says with the increase in residential and commercial garbage, the council is making two trips a day.

Mataiciwa says there are huge fees associated with this, which has prompted the council to look into an alternative.



[Tavua Special Administrator Chair Luke Mataiciwa]

“Mind you, there is no fee charge, and that’s quite a burden for the council. It’s really a drain on resources, having to hire a truck and then the workers and also the operation of the trucks.”

Mataiciwa says they have located a piece of land to be used as a landfill.

He says they are still finalizing arrangements to have it secured.

Other developments planned for Tavua include a car parking space and a new market, but the council is still dealing with landowners since the land they are trying to acquire is natively owned.