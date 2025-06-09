PIF to start Pacific resilience facility in Tonga

Pacific Islands Forum Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi [Photo: PIF]

The Pacific Islands Forum says its focus under the 2050 Strategy will shift toward implementation in the coming years.

Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi says a major milestone has been reached with the adoption of the Pacific Resilience Facility establishment agreement.

He adds that all Forum countries signed the agreement in Honiara, and once eight nations ratify it, the facility is expected to be set up in Tonga next year.

Nayasi also says that climate change remains the region’s top priority, with the facility aimed at financing community-level solutions.

“We’ve been able to raise 167 million USD into the fund. And we’re hoping to reach 500 million soon, which is a target that we have for the immediate term, and 1.5 billion for the medium term. So with the facility established next year in Tonga, we hope that you’ll be able to help us in achieving this ambition.”

He adds that partnerships are being reviewed to better coordinate efforts and align investments with the 2050 Strategy.

PIFS Secretary General Baron Waqa says all initiatives are guided by leaders’ decisions and regional priorities.

“These all need to be aligned together because it’s not just one country. These plans cover the whole region. Of course, there will be bilateral arrangements by individual countries with their partners, but for the priorities of the region, alignment is crucial.”

He adds that the implementation framework will continue from 2026, including work on the updated Boe Declaration.

