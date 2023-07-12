Pay hike expected for civil service

[File Photo]

The increase in budget allocation for the Ministry of Civil Service is to cater for the possible increase in civil service remuneration.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Ministry has been allocated $50.6 million in the 2023–24 National Budget.

This is a massive increase, as last fiscal year they were allocated $2.7 million.

“There will be a review of the salary; in anticipation of the recommendation for an increase, we should be in a position to pay that.”

There are over 35,000 people employed in the civil service.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad had also indicated that a review would be done on their salaries.