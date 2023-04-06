Ratu Naiqama tells MPs to protect Parliament's decorum

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Members of Parliament have been reminded to protect the decorum of the house.

In opening today’s parliament sitting, Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu reminded parliamentarians to observe proper conduct and behaviour.

The Speaker says beatings at the table need to stop.

“Avoid the beatings of the table; this is something new, and if you are not careful, you will surely affect the way we protect the decorum of our noble house. Yelling is an unnecessary disruption to a member who has been given the floor, so to speak.”

Ratu Naiqama also told MPs to put their phones on silent mode, as phone ringing during the session is becoming common.