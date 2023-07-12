Orphans to remain in state care: Kiran

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection will be retaining girls who are 18 years of age and living in orphanages.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says these young women will be kept under state care and registered for skills programs.

“This year we have retained all those coming of age under state care and are enrolling them in skills programs with economic pathways. This is preparing them to enter either the job market or to use the skills to become entrepreneurs.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran says that the Ministry faces a lot of challenges with this initiative as these young women respond differently to the training program, but it has filled the gaps that the ministry faced in previous years.

“This is a challenge for us; each one of these young women is a human being like all of us, with different hopes, ambitions, strengths, and weaknesses. They do not necessarily respond in the same way to a training program. It is an improvement on the gap that we had before.”

She reiterated that this is a change in rules from previous years regarding orphans who are 18 years old.