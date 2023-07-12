No more coups, do not use the RFMF

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua claims some people, including politicians who have failed to earn power legitimately at the polls, have continually attempted to destabilize the security of the nation.

During his address on the budget debate, Tikoduadua claims these individuals continually incite and propagate the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to take power, essentially to remove the elected government.

The Minister says attempts to remove any government through the barrel of the gun must stop, and says no more coups.

“Hon Speaker, we, the Fijian people, desire peace. Any person or group that wishes to disrupt our peace and our Security deserves to be opposed and resisted according to the law.”



Tikoduadua says the Commander of the RFMF has noted that, as an institution, the RFMF is committed to upholding the Constitution and its values, ensuring their actions align with the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The Minister is pleading with Fijians to not use the RFMF as a platform to achieve their political ambitions.

He states this is the reason why the Judiciary is the third arm of the state; it is there to hear and judge grievances.