Draconian Bill 17 needs to go: Prasad

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The iTaukei Lands Trust Budget (Amendment) Act 2021 or Bill 17 has been labelled as draconian by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad as it lacks consultations.

Professor Prasad, while speaking in support of the repeal of the bill, says the previous government railroaded the amendment under Standing Order 51, with no consultation whatsoever with the Act’s primary stakeholders, who are our iTaukei customary land owners.

Professor Prasad says most of the current government members were questioned by the police for making public statements against the bill.

“How could we forget yet another dark stain of draconian political intimidation and persecution of dissenting voices such as many of ours now sitting on this side of the House, when we were hauled up by CID police for repeated questioning about this law when we made public statements against it?”

The Deputy Prime Minister says they will never forget those moments when it became clear to the nation that their parliamentary privilege and our views on Bill 17 as elected representatives of the people were meaningless to the opposition side.

The 1940 iTaukei Land Trust Act was enacted, it was on the basis of these founding pillars, including consultation, confidence, and trust.

Professor Prasad says the National Federation Party always recognized that matters concerning iTaukei land are matters for the Taukei and that any changes to laws affecting iTaukei land should be widely consulted on and decided on by the Taukei landowners.

The bill to repeal the Act was debated and passed in Parliament.