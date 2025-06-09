Parent seeks answers for son’s eye injury six months ago

Aransh Sharma

A Nasinu family is seeking urgent answers after their son was injured at school six months ago.

George Sharma from Sakoca, Nasinu, says his son, Aransh Sharma, suffered an eye injury when another student allegedly threw a pen at him.

Sharma says since the incident in April, his 11-year-old son has been unable to attend school.

The family is calling on authorities to provide the support Aransh needs, including safe learning conditions and access to educational materials.

“My son got hurt in the eye when another student threw a pen and it hit my son, and I have tried to seek help from the ministry and police, but I haven’t received anything as of yet.

Sharma says they have been running around for months trying to find answers and assistance.



Aransh Sharma

He also states that the school had also promised to continuously provide educational materials for his child, but as of today he hasn’t received anything.

The father says his son hasn’t been able to go to school because his eye still has stitches from his operation, and it’s painful for him to attend school and concentrate, so he doesn’t force him to go to school.

FBC News asked Education Minister Aseri Radrodro about the case, and he urged parents to approach his office and inform him if their queries are not attended to by his ministry.

“For those that have not been attended to, I implore them to approach my office to seek some replies and for the concerns that they have raised.”

The Sharma family continues to wait for assistance as their son remains out of school, reiterating the need for timely support and clear procedures to protect children in educational settings

