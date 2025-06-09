Panapasa court case postponed

Salote Panapasa

The hearing for suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa has been delayed.

Panapasa told the Suva Magistrates Court that her lawyer’s practicing certificate had expired.

She appeared in court for what was meant to be the first day of her hearing.

The case has now been adjourned to July 30.

Panapasa is charged with two counts of abuse of office. She also faces an alternative charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

The charges relate to her time in office between August 1 and October 30, 2023.

It is alleged she ordered corrections officers to use government building materials at her home.

She is also accused of changing an official report to cover up the use of the materials.

