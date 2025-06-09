Pacific Islands Forum rolls out strategic plan for partner engagement

[Photo: Pacific Islands Forum]

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat says a new engagement and advocacy plan will shape how the region works with its partners.

Deputy Secretary General Esala Nayasi says the plan will guide engagement at all levels while strengthening advocacy on climate change, security, and other regional priorities.

He adds that a messaging guide will ensure the right messages are delivered to the right partners, depending on the issue and type of engagement.

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat says the plan is designed to strategically engage partners in advancing Pacific priorities.

“Those that we need to engage with in terms of development assistance to the region, and those that we also need for advocacy efforts globally, climate change clearly is an example that we can use.”

Nayasi says the Forum aims to complement, not duplicate, the work of countries across the region, ensuring partnerships reflect the needs and expectations of member states.

Meanwhile, PIFS Secretary General Baron Waqa says engagement with leaders will continue as the Forum works toward achieving the 2025 Strategy.

Waqa adds that aligning regional efforts and maintaining open dialogue with leaders will ensure Pacific priorities are advanced in a coordinated and inclusive way.

