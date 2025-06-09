Overcharging GPs face scrutiny

The Ministry of Finance has strengthened monitoring of payments under the Public-Private Partnership Free Medical Scheme to prevent misuse and delays.

The Ministry states most General Practitioners, dental clinics and medical laboratories in the scheme are paid on time. However, some payment claims have shown anomalies and overcharging. These payments are held back until the claims are verified and reconciled.

Under the PPP agreement, all payments are processed only after FijiCare Insurance Limited verifies that the claims are accurate and for services provided under the scheme. The Ministry also reviews each claim to ensure accountability and prevent overcharging.

Article continues after advertisement

The payment process normally takes 10 to 14 days when there are no discrepancies. It can take longer when errors are found or when GPs do not respond quickly to requests for clarification.

The Ministry said the verification process was crucial to protect public funds and maintain the integrity of the scheme.

Payments for August have been released and disbursements for September are being fast-tracked. The Ministry is also meeting with service providers to remind them of the payment process and timelines.

It has also raised concern about reports of some GPs turning away patients under the scheme.

The Ministry states this is unacceptable and action will be taken under the PPP agreement if confirmed.

The Ministry of Finance said government remains committed to ensuring all eligible Fijians continue to access quality and timely healthcare services through the PPP Free Medical Scheme.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.