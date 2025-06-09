Over 380 traditional titles vacant in Tailevu province

Three hundred and eighty-nine traditional titles in the province of Tailevu remain vacant.

This was highlighted at the Provincial Council meeting held at Buretu, Nakelo, Tailevu.

According to the provincial report, 91 out of the 176 Liuliu ni Yavusa titles have been filled, leaving 85 vacant.

Eighteen out of the 25 chiefly titles have been filled, while 11 remain vacant. Meanwhile, 385 out of 674 titles for the Turaga ni Mataqali role have been filled, leaving 289 still open.

Council Chair Semi Matalau reaffirmed that the responsibility lies with the iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission (TLFC).

He added that there are gaps that need to be addressed, particularly for families to confirm their traditional lineages before the TLFC can proceed with formalizing the titles.

Matalau emphasized that these matters should be agreed upon by all concerned parties.

