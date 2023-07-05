Over 3000 Fijians in Nabouwalu to have clean water

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

People of Nabouwalu will be able to access quality and safe drinking water once the new water treatment plant is commissioned.

The WAF Executive Management yesterday visited the site to inspect the progress of the work being carried out.

Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan says the new water system will be able to handle high turbidity levels – meaning it can supply water even during storms and heavy rain.

[Source: WAF/Facebook]

WAF Chief Infrastructure Delivery Officer, Sourav Majumder says the new treatment plant has automation capabilities with advanced technology which will ensure low operational cost.

Majumder says the project has faced challenges due to the sourcing of the materials and unfavourable weather conditions.

However, he says despite these challenges, they have made good progress in the last two months and their Northern Project Delivery team is committed to complete the projects in the coming month.

The new two million litres per day packaged water treatment plant along with a one million litre reservoir will supply clean drinking water to over 3000 Fijians in Nabouwalu.