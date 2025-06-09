NGOs boost climate resilience in North

Most coastal communities in the North continue to face the impact of climate change despite numerous infrastructure projects and proposal requests to relevant authorities.

Karoko village headman Iowane Brocard says that most villages now have full engagement with NGOs that have supported and provided solutions to vulnerable communities over the years through the Integrated Village Development plan.

However, most communities continue to face infrastructure and food security challenges, but they remain resilient and committed to nature-based solutions.

“We did have our integrated village development plan in the past, but it has not been successful. Our seawall continues to be affected, so we are thankful that under the assistance from KIWA and other NGOs, we would now be able to fulfill that for our communities.”

Naivaka representative in Bua Sovaia Dakunivosa says that food sources are always at risk as people depend on the sea.

“Right now, in Naivaka more people are going fishing but less planting, so that is one area they will help us with, and we are so grateful to be selected.”

She also shares that the women and children are mostly affected when there is a natural disaster.

Both the village of Naivaka and Karoko are part of the 20 communities that will be assisted through the Kiwa EMPOWER Project for Fiji.



