New tertiary institution opens

[File Photo]

A new tertiary education institution has been registered under the Higher Education Commission. This gives students in Fiji and across the Pacific more options for higher learning.

Oceania Education and Technology Solutions launched its three subsidiaries today, the Oceania Institute of Technology, Pacific Study Hub and Canterbury Language Academy.

Founder and CEO Hasmukh Lal said the move aims to make Fiji an international hub for education tourism.

Article continues after advertisement

The $1 million investment, funded partly through Lal’s personal contribution to secure a loan from HFC Bank, will help students develop skills in both TVET and academic sectors.

“Australia earns about $51.5 billion from international education and education tourism, which is around $80 billion Fijian — about 19 times more than our national budget. We are just two to three hours ahead of Australia, and our airline is well connected to most countries. I saw the opportunity that we have huge potential to drive education tourism and also position Fiji as an attached destination with Australian universities to attract international students.”

Lal believes that Fiji has strong potential for education tourism and can attract international students due to its location and airline connections.

The registration followed five to six months of strict compliance checks. The institution will now offer certificates, diplomas and advanced diplomas in areas such as technology, banking and finance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka, attending as chief guest, said the launch shows confidence in Fiji’s future.

He adds that it will diversify the economy, strengthen education pathways and position Fiji as a hub of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity in the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.