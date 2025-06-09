New road boosts access for Wainimakutu villages

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

A new road project is opening up better access for remote communities in Fiji’s highlands.

The Wainimakutu–Nasava Road Project will link villages in the Wainimala region to schools, health clinics, and markets.

Minister for Fisheries and Forests Alitia Bainivalu says the $600,000 public–private partnership is already transforming lives, with five of the planned 15 kilometres now complete.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu also visited the women’s handmade paper project in Wainimakutu, where drala bark is turned into artisanal paper for export through Pure Fiji, creating sustainable income and empowering women.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.