New national push to protect children from drug harm

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 4, 2026 7:00 am

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting children from drug-related harm at the launch of a new four-year prevention project supported by the Government of Japan and UNICEF.

Speaking at the formal launch, Turaga said the initiative would strengthen national systems, build community resilience and ensure holistic services are available to keep children and adolescents safe from drugs and crime.

The project forms part of Fiji’s broader counter-narcotics efforts under the Government’s Counter-Narcotics Strategy 2023–2028, which promotes a balanced and evidence-based approach to reducing drug demand, supply and harm.

Turaga stressed that when children are involved, the justice system must prioritise protection over punishment.

“Children who are using drugs are not simply offenders, they are children at risk of harm. And children who are drawn into drug literacy may themselves be victims of exploitation.”

He acknowledged growing concerns about drug use in schools, noting that rising school-related drug cases represent young lives at risk.

Turaga said the recently enacted Child Justice Act 2024 strengthens Fiji’s legal framework by promoting diversion and child-friendly justice processes.

He emphasised that detention should remain a last resort for children, with greater focus placed on prevention, early identification, referral and rehabilitation.

The Acting Attorney-General also outlined key priorities, including strengthening diversion pathways, improving the capacity of police and justice officials to recognise child vulnerability and exploitation, and enhancing coordination between justice, social welfare, health, education and community sectors.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of Japan for its support and to UNICEF for its partnership and technical leadership, saying the initiative will help translate national laws and strategies into practical support for children, families and communities.

Turaga said the Government remains firm against organised criminal networks, but committed to ensuring that children affected by drugs are met with protection, support and pathways to recovery.

