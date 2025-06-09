New machine enhances cervical cancer tests at CWM

Fiji’s women’s health services have received a major boost with the installation of a new state-of-the-art cytology screening machine at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The machine, donated by Australia’s Katalyst Foundation, is expected to strengthen the national cervical cancer screening programme. Health officials say it will allow faster and more accurate processing of Pap smear tests, helping detect pre-cancerous cells earlier and expanding access to women across the country.

The upgrade is a key step in Fiji’s efforts to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health threat, as early diagnosis remains one of the most effective tools to reduce cancer-related deaths among women.

The initiative highlights the benefits of public–private partnerships, with local health professionals and partners working together to improve essential medical services. Health authorities thanked the Katalyst Foundation and frontline healthcare workers for making the upgrade possible, noting that ongoing collaboration will be vital for women’s healthcare nationwide.

