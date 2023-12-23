New lab to boost detection capabilities

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Forensic Science Services has opened a Chemistry Lab at the Lautoka Police Station to enhance its detection capabilities through the use of science and technology.

Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, highlights that in this modern day of policing, science is the key to unlock the truth hidden within the web of crime.

He adds the lab is a significant investment for the future of forensic evidence-based investigation.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

ACP Waqa says the government has invested so much in their forensic capabilities that it is time to return the investment in providing optimum service delivery.

He also states with the new lab, every test conducted and every conclusion drawn has the power to make a difference and render justice to those who have been wronged.