New grants to enhance gender equality

Women’s Fund Fiji has awarded over $970,000 in new grants to 15 organizations across the country to enhance gender equality, women’s leadership, and community resilience.

Speaking during the launch and networking event, WWF Board Chair Patricia Naisara says these grants represent not just financial support but a deep commitment to the community’s tirelessly driving change.

She adds since 2017, they have mobilized over $13.3 million, reaching more than 70,000 people, 63% of whom are women.

Naisara states that grantees will address a range of focus areas, including gender-based violence, economic empowerment, climate justice, women’s leadership, and advocacy.

“Empowering women and gender-diverse groups to drive the change they envision. Our vision for the fund is to foster inclusive and long-term funding models that are responsive to the intersectional realities of feminist social change and that honor principles of redistribution and acknowledgement of our true culture, our powerful values, and our diverse people.”

The 2025 cohort includes 11 sustainability grants and four movement-building grants.

Four organizations are joining the fund’s network for the first time, including Drue Village Women’s Club (Kadavu), Soqosoqo Vakamarama Macuata, Sign Language Interpreters Association Fiji, and Aruka Fiji.

Other 2025 grantee partners include the Naitasiri Women in Dairy Group, Ba Women’s Rugby Association, Lifebread Stay Connected Foundation, Taveuni Women Empowerment Support Group, Tikina o Mudu Women’s Group, Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei, Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei Lau, Save The Children, Transcend Oceania, FemLINK Pacific, and Medical Services Pacific.

