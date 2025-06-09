NDRMO warns of flash flooding, urges caution across Fiji

File photo

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is advising the public to remain vigilant and ensure households are prepared, as a Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the entire Fiji Group.

In a public advisory, the NDRMO urges residents to closely monitor the latest weather updates, warning that flash flooding is likely in low-lying areas, informal settlements, businesses and Irish crossings. Such conditions are expected to disrupt traffic and daily activities in affected areas.

Motorists and commuters are being advised to exercise extreme caution, as surface flooding and reduced visibility are anticipated, particularly in urban centres with poor drainage systems.

Article continues after advertisement

The public is being strongly cautioned against attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads or walkways, especially where water levels rise above knee height, due to the high risk of injury or loss of life.

With ground conditions already saturated, the NDRMO also warned of an increased risk of landslides in vulnerable areas.

People who require assistance to relocate to higher ground are advised to contact the Fiji Police Force or the National Fire Authority. Information on designated evacuation centres is available on the NDRMO website.

The NDRMO is also urging communities to look out for one another during the adverse weather, ensure children are supervised at all times, and check on neighbours, particularly the elderly and people with special needs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.