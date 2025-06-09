Naviyago riverbank protection works progress

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The construction of Riverbank Protection Works at Naviyago Village in Lautoka is progressing steadily, with 70 percent of the project now completed.

The project is being carried out by Prem’s Civil Engineering Pte Limited at a total cost of $681,970.70.

The initiative aims to safeguard the Naviyago/Vitogo Riverbank from erosion and improve community resilience against flooding.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The riverbank works involve the placement of geotextile material and installation of boulders along the river edge.

To date, 175.16 metres of boulders and 180.12 metres of geotextile filter material have been installed upstream.

Despite some delays, the works are expected to be completed within the contracted 180 calendar days, with 21 days remaining to project completion.

Once completed, the riverbank protection works will help prevent further erosion, protect surrounding farmland, and enhance the safety and livelihood of the Naviyago community.

