National Dialogue to shape peacebuilding efforts – FCOSS

The Fiji Council of Social Services says the National Dialogue on Social Cohesion is critical in turning grassroots concerns from across the country into a unified national framework for peacebuilding.

FCOSS commenced the National Dialogue on Pathways to Peace at the Pasifika Community University yesterday.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says the dialogue will consolidate recommendations gathered from community representatives in all four divisions, ensuring local voices directly inform national action.

Catanasiga says FCOSS hopes the outcomes of the dialogue will help shape national policies and contribute meaningfully to the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

She says participants will work together to identify and consolidate barriers to reconciliation and the underlying causes of social incohesion across the divisions, before agreeing on evidence-based and sustainable solutions for peacebuilding.

Catanasiga says the aim is to produce at least five concrete and actionable recommendations for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to consider in its work.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Lololo Market featured women micro-entrepreneurs from the Northern, Western and Central Divisions selling handicrafts, jewellery, printed materials and a variety of food items.

The Women’s Lololo Market is a joint initiative between Pasifika Communities University and FCOSS under the ReStorying Pasifika Gender for Transformative Leadership for Justice project, also known as the Pasifika Gender project.

FCOSS National President Sepesa Rasili says the Lololo Market is an ideal place for those looking for meaningful Christmas gifts or wanting to enjoy local, home-cooked meals while supporting women-led businesses.

