Nata appointed interim CEO for TLTB

New Interim Chief Executive officer Solomoni Nata.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has appointed Solomoni Nata as the Interim Chief Executive officer, effective yesterday.

Nata has been appointed for a period of one year.

This follows the resignation of its former chief executive officer, Tevita Kuruvakadua.

Nata is not new to the position, as he brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as deputy general manager of operations and recently as a board member for TLTB.

As the interim TLTB chief executive officer, Nata is tasked with spearheading the reviews that the government has planned for the board in the interests of the landowners and ensuring that the board is action-ready once the changes are rolled out.