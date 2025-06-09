Naidu to lead KPMG Fiji

Sharvek Naidu

Sharvek Naidu has been appointed the next Managing Partner of KPMG Fiji, starting January 1.

He will succeed Lisa Apted, who has led the firm since 2020 and will continue as Partner for Business and Tax Advisory.

Naidu, currently leading Audit and Fiji Dynamix, says it is an honour to take on the role and he looks forward to building on the firm’s achievements.

He began his career at KPMG’s Lautoka office in 1997 before moving to Australia.

He has more than 25 years of experience across Fiji, the Pacific, India and Australia.

KPMG Australia’s National Managing Partner for Mid-Market & Private, Naomi Mitchell, says Naidu is recognised for his leadership and strategic contributions.

She highlights his work establishing the Fiji-based FDX delivery centre which now supports KPMG Australia with around 200 staff. Mitchell also acknowledged Apted for guiding the firm through significant growth.

Naidu previously served as Director at KPMG Global Services in Delhi where he helped set up an offshoring practice employing over 150 staff.

He thanked his family for their support as he balances responsibilities between Fiji and Australia.

He is also the current President of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds several professional and community roles, showing his commitment to both industry and community development.

Naidu’s appointment positions him to lead KPMG Fiji into a new phase of growth.

His experience ensures continuity and innovation across the firm while strengthening regional and international connections.

