Nabou-Nadi Back Road identified as highest risk

The Western Division recorded the highest number of road fatalities over the past five years, accounting for 47 percent of the 296 deaths nationwide.

These figures, from the Fiji Road Accident Data Analysis and Trends 2021–2025, were presented in Suva by Deputy Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga.

According to the data, the Southern Division followed with 23 percent of fatalities, the Northern Division with 16 percent, and the Eastern Division with 11 percent.

The Central Division recorded the lowest share at three percent.

The analysis identified the Nabou to Nadi back road as Fiji’s highest-risk corridor, with 21 fatalities.

Other dangerous stretches include the Seaqaqa to Labasa Highway (15 deaths), Queens Road from Tokotoko to Korovisilou (12 deaths), and Bau Road in Nausori (6 deaths).

Conversely, Edinburgh Drive in Suva was noted as the country’s safest corridor with only two fatalities, though it remains a designated risk area within the Central Division.

