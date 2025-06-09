MSAF calls for safe boat practices

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is calling on the public to be reminded of the critical importance of adhering to safe boating practices following recent awareness session held in Nasilai Landing in Rewa.

The awareness session focused on the need for all boat operators to be fully certified and licensed in accordance with maritime regulations.

MSAF took to social media, stating that proper training and documentation are essential for ensuring the safety of both passengers and crew at sea.

While in Rewa, MSAF also conducted on-site inspections of vessels to check for compliance with maritime safety standards.

The inspections included checks for life-saving appliances, firefighting equipment, the structure of the boat, and the seaworthiness of the vessel, reinforcing the authority’s commitment to upholding safety and regulatory compliance in Fiji’s maritime sector.

