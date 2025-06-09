Mother tongue teaching vital for Fiji’s youth

[File Photo]

Teaching in the mother tongue is vital for addressing many of the social and identity issues that young people in Fiji face today.

Arya Pratinidhi Sabha President and University of Fiji Pro-Chancellor, Pundit Bhuvan Dutt, says leaders in the Hindi community believe that restoring pride in language is key to strengthening culture, values, and a sense of belonging among youth.

He adds that Hindi education is more than just learning another subject – it is about understanding culture, religion, and the traditions that shape daily life.

Dutt says a professor will come from India to teach students Hindi, and that, to preserve the language, the university is building the Hindi and iTaukei Centers.

“Sanskrit holds special importance, as Hindu scriptures such as the Vedas are written in Sanskrit, while much of the broader religious and cultural literature is in Hindi. The aim is to allow university students to formally study both languages and extend that learning beyond campus.”

Dutt warns that without intervention, the language could slowly disappear from classrooms and universities.

Methodist Church of Fiji President, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, says that blending different programmes together can help address the problems facing youth today.

“We want to extend meaning and language to the general public. We have schools – church schools, the Methodist schools – operating in our communities, especially in the outer islands and the interior. We want to run those schools with the Ministry of Youth. We want to work together, especially in putting together programmes that the Ministry of Youth is offering, alongside those of the church.”

Advocates hope early education, community support, and international help will keep language, culture, and identity alive for future generations.

