MOE to meet bus operators

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education says bus operators have an important duty to provide transport services to school students on a daily basis.

Minister Aseri Radrodro made the comments in Parliament yesterday following two recent bus incidents in Lautoka, affecting around 80 students.

Radrodro says they intend to hold discussions with the public transport providers to gauge the kind of services provided.

“The recent bus accidents involving students from Delana Primary School and other isolated cases in Fiji have raised serious concerns for the Ministry of Education, and it stands to hold discussions with the public transport providers to gauge the kind of services provided and ensure the ministry gets its money’s worth and student lives are prioritized for safety purposes.”

Radrodro says $33 million has been allocated for bus transport assistance for students from Early Childhood Education (ECE), primary, to secondary school.

He adds that it is therefore important that students are provided safe transport by bus operators to and from schools.