MOE maps five-year plan: Radrodro

The Ministry of Education has mapped out its strategic plan for the next five years to uplift the standard of education and cater for the welfare of teachers and support staff.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the ministry’s budget allocation of $505 million guarantees that it is able to address some of the challenges that have plagued the sector for some time.

Radrodro says the MOE plans to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs, re-establish career planning section for students, assist student aids and resources, continue transport assistance and oversee the engagement of teachers.

According to Radrodro, the ministry will oversee the reclassification of Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School, which were downgraded from large to medium schools, based on unrealistic criterias.

He says by reclassifying these two institutions as medium schools, teachers had to endure more work without proper compensation because they did not take into account the after-hours work demanded to look after boarders.

Radrodro says the ministry is also happy with the allocation of $5.7 million for rural and maritime allowance, to cater for 3,355 teachers in 21 remote schools around the country.

“In our recent visit to Levuka, Ovalau and around Viti Levu, we noted that there was a discrepancy in the application of criteria’s used to determine which schools are eligible for rural and maritime allowance and which schools are not. It was sad to note that in the islands, teachers were aware that some of their colleagues in nearby schools were paid maritime allowance whilst the MOE was telling them that they were not entitled.”

Radrodro says such practice reeks of negligence and must not be tolerated so the ministry will be reviewing all allowances for the rural and maritime schools to allow for equity and acknowledge the hard work and dedication of teachers.

Radrodro adds the ministry will confirm 1,781 acting positions of Heads of Schools, Head of Departments, Acting Head Teachers and Vice-Principals in various schools.

Additionally, $8.9 million is allocated for salary upgrades for 1,295 in-service teachers who have acquired relevant undergraduate degrees, increasing their salaries from $22,000 to $26,000 per annum.