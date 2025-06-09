Miss Fiji champions families and youth

[Source: Miss Fiji Pageant/ Facebook]

Newly crowned Miss Fiji Dr. Peggy Ravuisiro said her reign will focus on advocacy, not pageantry.

She wants to give voice to struggles many Fijians face but rarely discuss especially at home.

Growing up in a split household, Dr. Ravuisiro said she knows the lasting impact family breakdown can have on children.

She said her mission was to strengthen families and create safe spaces for young people to be heard.

“Whatever your grievances are, I’m here to hear them. Whatever you’re hurting about at home or whatever it’s making your family hard to have those conversations around your dinner table, I’ll be more than willing to listen to you. It’s not just about our beautiful Miss Pacific Island pageants. I’m Miss Fiji now.”

As a medical graduate, Dr. Ravuisiro said substance abuse, HIV and AIDS and mental health issues often start at home when communication fails.

She urged young people to choose resilience over entitlement and gratitude over a victim mindset.

With Fiji hosting the Miss Pacific Islands pageant in February, Dr. Ravuisiro said representing her country on home soil is meaningful.

She added that after seven years without strong regional representation, she hopes Fijian girls will feel reflected, valued and empowered.

