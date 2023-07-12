Ministry to address large-scale technologies

Sigatoka Valley [Source: Heli-Tours Fiji]

The Ministry of Agriculture is embarking on a new initiative to address large-scale production technology.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu shared this while delivering his budget support in Parliament.

Rayalu says that the Ministry is working with investors from Israel to finalize three major projects in the next few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement



[Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu]

“There are two large scale vegetable production projects that will be based in the Sigatoka Valley and one dairy production facility that will be based in the Central Division.”

Rayalu reiterates that this will boost production in terms of volume to boost exports and reduce the imports of fresh agricultural produce in Fiji.