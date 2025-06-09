Ministry takes action over oil spill in Vatuwaqa drain

Oil spill in Vatuwaqa [Photo: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has taken enforcement action following a reported oil discharge into a public drain along Jai Ambamma Road in Vatuwaqa.

An inspection conducted by environmental inspectors confirmed that the discharge originated from the Ashok Transport Pte Limited yard located in the area.

In response, the Ministry has issued a Prohibition Notice and Remedial Orders under the Environment Management Act 2005. A fixed penalty of $1,500 has also been imposed in accordance with the Environment Management (Waste Disposal and Recycling) Regulations 2007.

The company has been directed to clean up all oil contamination along the affected drain and within its facility, with all remedial actions to be completed within 14 days.

The Prohibition Notice further requires the immediate cessation of any discharge of oil, waste oil, or lubricants from the premises.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, reiterates that non-compliance with environmental requirements will not be tolerated.

“Non-compliance with waste permit conditions is a serious offence. Where negligence is established, the Ministry will not hesitate to impose penalties and pursue further legal action in accordance with the Environment Management Act. Environmental protection is not optional, and businesses must be accountable for the impacts of their operations.”

He says the Ministry will continue to monitor the site to ensure full compliance with the issued orders.

The Ministry has reminded all businesses, particularly those operating near waterways, of their responsibility to ensure the safe handling, storage, and containment of oil and other hazardous substances.

Regular monitoring and compliance inspections will continue in collaboration with relevant authorities as part of ongoing efforts to protect Fiji’s waterways and marine environment.

