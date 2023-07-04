Ministry of Women welcomes new PS

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya together with Senior Managers and staff hosted a welcome ceremony for their new Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki yesterday.

Tabuya congratulated Nadakuitavuki on her appointment saying she looks forward to working closely with her.

Nadakuitavuki says she is looking forward to learning, observing and adapting to the new working environment.

She also acknowledged the former Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Josefa Koroivueta for the work carried out by him during his tenure.



The Ministry looks forward to working closely with the new PS in addressing the needs of women, raising the visibility of children and assisting the most vulnerable in our communities.