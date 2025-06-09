Ministry hosts 4th Blue Prosperity Fiji taskforce meeting

[Photo: MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change recently hosted the fourth meeting of the Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce.

The Taskforce was established to advance ocean governance and support the Fiji Government in fulfilling its ocean commitments in line with the nation’s vision for healthy and sustainable oceans.

During the meeting, members discussed the next steps for national Marine Spatial Planning efforts.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, provided an update on the progress and upcoming steps of Fiji’s National Marine Spatial Plan.

The national MSP will serve as a strategic framework to guide the sustainable use, protection, and management of Fiji’s marine resources, while strengthening coordination across government agencies.

The Blue Prosperity Fiji Taskforce continues to play a critical role in promoting coordinated ocean management, ensuring that Fiji’s marine resources are protected while supporting sustainable development and livelihoods for current and future generations.

The Taskforce is chaired by the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister and co-chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

