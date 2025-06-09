Minister urges churches to join fight against drugs

The Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, is calling for a united national response to the growing drug challenge, as he continues engagements with church leaders across the country.

Yesterday, the Minister met with the President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Reverend Epeli Saukuru, in Lami, and the General Superintendent of the New Methodist Church, Pastor Atu Vulaono, in Toorak.

The visits form part of a broader programme of engagement with faith leaders, following earlier meetings with the President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, as

Article continues after advertisement

Government strengthens partnerships with churches in support of nation building, community safety, and drug prevention.

Naivalurua was accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner of Police for Community Policing and Corporate Projects, Livai Driu, and the Fiji Police Force Chaplain, Assistant Superintendent of Police Reverend Joeli Mawi.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between the Government, the Fiji Police Force, and churches to advance Government’s strategic priorities, particularly in tackling illicit drugs, crime, and related social issues.

“I am calling for a united fight against drugs. We need to work hard together to achieve national solidarity. Only through unity can we sustain our efforts, with communities standing together. Governments may change, but the community remains.”

The Minister also highlighted the need for joint advocacy on illicit drugs, HIV, and crime through church networks, particularly youth groups, as part of a whole-of-community approach to prevention and early intervention.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.