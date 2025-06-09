Minister honors commitment to Naitasiri youth

The coalition government remains deeply committed to the province of Naitasiri, with a special focus on its youth.

Speaking at the International Youth Day themed “Local Youth Actions for SDG and Beyond” held with the Naitasiri Youth in Naluwai ground in Naitasiri, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Sakuru reflected on their recent celebrations, saying last year, the event was in Bua, and this year, they chose Naitasiri to show dedicated support to the young people in the province.

Sakuru shared that just the day before, he was on a different continent with a 10-hour time difference from Fiji.

Despite officials suggesting he delay the opening, he insisted on proceeding as scheduled.

“I didn’t want the people of Naitasiri and its youth to wait for me—I am the one who should wait for them.”

He expressed his satisfaction with what he witnessed during the event and emphasised the importance of addressing the needs of Naitasiri’s youth.

“We are here because we recognise the vital importance of caring for young people and supporting their development.”

He reminded attendees that today’s youth are tomorrow’s parents and leaders, underscoring the urgency of providing them with all possible assistance to ensure their success in life.

The Naitasiri Youth Festival, spanning four days, features a range of government ministry roadshows, public displays, and youth competitions.

The festivities are set to conclude on Thursday.

