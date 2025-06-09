Minister condemns faith-based hate remarks circulating online

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh has condemned a video circulating on social media that contains remarks criticising other faiths and questioning interfaith participation and religious celebrations.

He says such comments are deeply concerning as they undermine long-standing values of respect, tolerance, and unity, the foundation of the nation’s multicultural and multi-faith society.

Singh says the country’s greatest strength lies in its diversity and in the ability of all citizens to live peacefully, respect one another’s beliefs, and celebrate each other’s traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He reaffirms the government’s commitment to promoting social cohesion and ensuring that divisive behaviour does not threaten national harmony.

Singh states that they have engaged the relevant authorities to verify the authenticity of the video and to ensure that investigations are conducted in accordance with the law.

The Minister is urging all to remain calm and not be swayed by such divisive content, calling on religious and community leaders to continue promoting peace and understanding.

He adds that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it must be exercised responsibly and with respect for others, as Fiji continues to uphold the principles of peace, unity, and compassion that define its national identity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.