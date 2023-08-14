Minister champions early childhood development as key to breaking poverty

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has emphasized the significance of childhood development in dismantling the cycle of poverty.

Speaking to a gathering of stakeholders and participants poised to engage in the Early Childhood Development Policy Review this morning, Dr Lalabalavu highlights the potential of early engagement in elevating educational outcomes and forging a more resilient and prosperous Fiji.

The Minister articulated that early childhood development encompasses a comprehensive spectrum of physical, cognitive, emotional, and social growth that unfolds during a child’s foundational years, typically spanning from birth to eight years old.

This phase, he says plays a role in shaping the very architecture of a child’s brain, casting a profound impact on their lifelong learning, health, and overall well-being.

Dr Lalabalavu pressed the significance of policy enactment and initiatives during this critical period, asserting their profound influence on shaping the course of an individual’s entire life.

He says that investing in Early Childhood Development is not merely a choice but an imperative, resonating not only in Fiji but across the globe.

Drawing parallels to worldwide trends, Dr Lalabalavu explained that children receiving quality care and education during their formative years are positioned for academic excellence, sustained community engagement, and the evolution into productive contributors to society.