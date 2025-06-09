Minister calls on youths to tackle religious division

Youths are being urged to uphold religious values to keep communities united, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Speaking at the Youth Interfaith Dialogue on the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Kiran said young people can change the narrative as Fiji approaches the elections.

She said religious discrimination was a major challenge during past political upheavals. Fiji has faced times when race and religion were used to create division.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately, when there’s a political upheaval, we go on ethnicity, but we also go on religion.”

Kiran states youths have the chance to break generational victim mentality.

She encouraged them to support reconciliation initiatives that heal past divisions and strengthen social cohesion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.