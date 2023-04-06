Minerals policy under review

[Source: File]

The review of the Mineral Exploration and Exploitation Bill and the Minerals Policy of Fiji in currently underway.

Land Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says this is after a Cabinet decision was made on it in December 2020.

Vosarogo says an agreement was put in place between the Inter-Governmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development of Canada and the government by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources in 2021.

“The assessment exercise not only involves research and review of relevant documents and records on National Mining Laws, Policies, Regulations and Administrative Framework, but also is extensive on person to person consultation with key stakeholders from Government, the private sector and also the civil society, as well as those who are involved in the mining sector.”

He says the Mining Legislation of 1965 really needs some review and that is work in progress at the moment.

The report for Phase One has been compiled and has been submitted to Cabinet for their consideration and approval and the Ministry is now awaiting the commencement of Phase Two.