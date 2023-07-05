Mapping exercise reveals shocking truth

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has so far engaged with nearly 200 individuals involved in the waste collection during their mapping exercise.

Founder, Amitesh Deo says over the past two weeks, they have visited Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, and are now in Lautoka City.

They aim to document the experiences and challenges faced by these unsung heroes of environmental sustainability.

Despite the slow progress of the mapping process, Deo says this gives them invaluable firsthand accounts as they are hearing from those engaged in this essential work.

“And we are hearing a lot of different types of stories. Some of them are quite empowering. For example, we have got stories in different areas where women waste pickers have built their homes, done waste picking for many years now, and been able to support their families and all of those things, and are able to put food on the table. But amongst them there are also stories of real struggle and challenges. We have got several waste pickers in communities going through very serious situations of harassment, stigma and abuse.”

Deo says historically, their struggles and contributions have gone unnoticed, without organizations, institutions, or government agencies willing to listen and address their concerns.

The PRF’s initiative is filling this void by offering a safe space for waste collectors to be heard, understood, and supported.

Through this exercise, Deo says they aim to foster a sense of dignity, respect, and recognition among these hardworking individuals who are crucial to the environmental well-being of Fiji.

Moreover, by amplifying the stories of these waste collectors, the PRF hopes to raise awareness among the wider public about the vital role they play in sustainable waste management.